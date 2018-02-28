× BILLY GRAHAM: AN EXTRAORDINARY JOURNEY airs Sunday, March 4

The never-before-seen documentary BILLY GRAHAM: AN EXTRAORDINARY JOURNEY will air this Sunday, March 4 (7:00-8:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

The one-hour special offers a unique look into the life of the renowned minister, who passed away last week. Airing with limited commercial interruptions, the documentary details Graham’s journey as a dairy farmer’s son who rose to prominence, becoming one of the most important religious leaders in modern history. It showcases his work during the civil rights movement in the United States and his influential ministry to 215 million people in 185 countries and territories. It also features interviews with prominent broadcasters and personalities, including Tom Brokaw, Larry King, Charles Gibson, Kathie Lee Gifford and Brit Hume.

Reverend Billy Graham served as a trusted spiritual advisor to many U.S. Presidents. He also was a guest at nine inaugurations – participating in four swearing-in ceremonies. He was a published author with 34 books and received multiple accolades for his work throughout his lifetime, including a Presidential Medal of Freedom, a Congressional Gold Medal and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

BILLY GRAHAM: AN EXTRAORDINARY JOURNEY is produced by Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. Duane Gaylord and Tim Smith serve as executive producers. Follow the special on Twitter @FOXTV and join the discussion using #FOX.