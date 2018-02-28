Coming up on FOX43 First At 4: York City PD provides training for active shooter situations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK -- Dozens of clergy men and women packed Stillmeadow Church of the Nazarene Wednesday morning to train for active shooter situations and other threats.

The training, which was hosted by the York City Police Department, focused on basic concepts of situational awareness, preventative measures and emergency preparedness.

On FOX43 First At 4, Grace Griffaton has why police say having a plan is so important and why these men and women took part.

