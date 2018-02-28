× Fairfield man dies after being struck by vehicle in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– A Fairfield man is dead after being struck by a vehicle earlier this week.

On February 26 around 3:50 p.m., emergency personnel was dispatched to the 1100 block of Jacks Mountain Road in Hamiltonban Township for a report of a pedestrian struck.

Upon arrival, crews found Fritz with critical injuries, and transported him to York Hospital.

Richard Fritz, 76, succumbed to his injuries on February 27 at 4:50 p.m.