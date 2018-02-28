× Furry Friends with Cocoa Bean and Choco, the pit bull terrier mixes

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Today’s Furry Friends are Cocoa Bean and Choco, the pit bull terrier mixes!

The sisters join us from Humane Society of Harrisburg.

They must be adopted together, and live in a home without cats and younger children.

The duo is very playful, and can get jumpy at times.

Cocoa Bean is afraid of thunder and isn’t a fan of getting her nails clipped, while Choco is the outgoing and confident one.

Check them out in the clip above or online here.