Geisinger introduces new executive vice president and CFO

DANVILLE, Moutour County — Kevin V. Roberts, MBA, CPA, will serve as the new executive vice president and chief financial officer of Geisinger Health System, overseeing all financial activities and serving on the healthcare system’s executive leadership team, the hospital announced Wednesday.

Roberts takes over for Kevin Brennan, who announced his retirement at the end of 2017 after more than 20 years with the health system. Brennan, the longest-serving CFO in Geisinger’s history, will stay through June before becoming chairman of the Healthcare Financial Management Association.

Roberts will join Geisinger in April. He comes to Geisinger from BJC HealthCare in St. Louis, a 15-hospital healthcare system. He served as BJC HealthCare’s senior vice president and CFO.

Roberts has also held executive positions at University Hospitals Health System and the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio and Proctor Hospital in Peoria, Illinois.

“Throughout his career, Kevin Roberts has demonstrated a commitment to delivering the best in patient care combined with financial expertise,” said David T. Feinberg, M.D., MBA, Geisinger president and CEO. “We look forward to the contributions he will make as part of our leadership team and we’re confident he has the exceptional skills necessary to fill the shoes left by Kevin Brennan.”