Gov. Wolf, House leadership respond to allegations against Rep. Nick Miccarelli

HARRISBURG — State Rep. Nick Miccarelli is accused of sexually or physically assaulting two women over the last six years, The Inquirer reports.

The women, who dated Rep. Miccarelli different times between 2012 and 2014, allege that he threatened, stalked, intimidated or sexually assaulted them.

The Delaware County Republican denied the accusations, according the The Inquirer.

Rep. Miccarelli, 35, joined the House of Representatives in 2009.

Gov. Tom Wolf issued this statement on the matter:

“This report and the conduct detailed are disturbing. Representative Miccarelli must resign and these allegations must be fully investigated by all appropriate authorities.

“This situation is made even worse by the fact that these women reportedly did not feel they could come forward without negative consequences, personally and professionally. As I have said before, this is not acceptable anywhere, especially in our State Capitol.”

Read statements from House Republican leadership and House Democratic Leader Frank Dermody below:

House Republican leadership:

“The safety of the public, employees and our members is of paramount concern. These allegations are alarming, and if true, cannot and will not be tolerated in our Caucus, in the House, or anywhere. We are in the midst of investigating claims which were brought to us and have been working with Capitol Police to address concerns raised during our investigation. While we hope to conclude the investigation this week, as of today, law enforcement is involved.”

House Democratic Leader Frank Dermody:

“The media reports today regarding the very serious allegations of sexual assault and violence by a member of the General Assembly are extremely disturbing.

“We are still learning more details, but it is plainly time for the General Assembly to take swift and meaningful action to address the problems of workplace violence and discrimination, which clearly exist. We will continue to review and update current policies and procedures regarding the filing of complaints of sexual misconduct, the thorough investigation of the same, and the imposition of appropriate sanctions, as well as provide regular training for members and staff.

“I am also supporting several bills that have already been introduced in the legislature to bring about reforms and move the General Assembly toward fixing the problem and creating a legislature that all Pennsylvanians can trust and believe in.

“We must eliminate sexual assault, violence and other inappropriate behavior in our workplace, just as we rightly expect the rest of society to do.”