Hersheypark announces it will open its summer season on April 27

HERSHEY — Two new water rides, the 40th anniversary, and an exciting lineup of concerts are the highlights of this year’s summer season at Hersheypark, which will open April 27th, Hershey Entertainment & Resorts announced Wednesday.

New at the park this summer are two attractions at the Boardwalk at Hersheypark water park: the Breakers Edge roller coaster and the Whitecap Racer.

Breakers Edge is hyped as the world’s first Hydromagnetic water coaster, featuring thrilling flying saucer turns, the announcement says. It is Hersheypark’s 14th roller coaster. Whitecap Racer is billed as the world’s longest mat racing slide. Both new attractions are located between the Shoreline Sprayground and the Intercoastal Waterway lazy river, and will debut over Memorial Day weekend.

Hersheypark will also feature a new lineup of food trucks, with Mexican, BBQ and other offerings.

One-day admission rates for the park is $66.95, which includes admission to ZooAmerica, an 11-acre walk-through zoo featuring more than 300 animals. A Hersheypark Season Pass allows guests to access unique drink and dining plans, free parking, food and retail discounts, and six Season Pass Holder events. A new feature this year are Park Add-Ons, which include All-Day Drink and Dining opions, one-time ride or new unlimited Fast Track passes, games value packs, poolside cabanas, and more. Visit Hershepark.com for options.

This summer’s concert lineup at Hersheypark Stadium includes visits from Def Leppard (May 25), Kendrick Lamar (June 2), Harry Styles (June 14), Imagine Dragons (June 16), Zac Brown Band (June 22), Kesha and Macklemore (July 21), Lynyrd Skynyrd (July 28), Fall Out Boy (Sept. 1) and Pentatonix (Sept. 2).