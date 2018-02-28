× Lancaster man convicted of setting 2016 auto shop fire

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man was convicted of setting fire to Doctor Tire, causing nearly $400,000 in damages.

Andy Irizarry, 37, was convicted of felony arson and conspiracy in connection to the December 10, 2016 fire.

First ADA Christopher Larsen presented evidence that a Molotov cocktail was thrown into a window of the repair shop in Lancaster City, and additional gasoline was used to set the building ablaze.

No one was inside at the time of the fire.

Larsen also presented surveillance videos that showed a Lexus parked at Spring House Brewing Company on Hazel Street and individuals getting out of the car and walking to the shop.

The pictured individuals returned to the Lexus and drove to a nearby Turkey Hill where Irizarry purchased gas.

The jury only deliberated for about 20 minutes before rendering their verdict.

Irizarry will receive his sentence after a background check is completed.