Luzerne County woman charged after alleged attack on repo men

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, Luzerne County — A 35-year-old Dallas woman is facing multiple charges after police say she attacked two tow truck operators who were repossessing her husband’s Jeep, according to a criminal complaint.

Dallas Township police charged Charlene Marie Burton with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment. The incident happened on Feb. 15, the criminal complaint says.

According to statements provided to police by the victims, Larry Totaro and Mike Wagner, the incident began when they arrived at Burton’s residence to repossess a 2008 Jeep Commander at 2:34 p.m.

The victims told police that they were in the act of connecting the vehicle to their tow truck when a neighbor ran to the Burtons’ apartment to inform them of what was happening. Charlene Burton’s husband, Bruce, came outside and told the victims he had an agreement with his bank that gave him until 4:30 p.m. to make a payment on the vehicle. The victims told him they were not informed of any agreement, but he could contact the bank while they continued to secure the vehicle.

“He was very civil,” Wagner said of Burton in his statement to police. “So we were not expecting any problems.”

At that point, Charlene Burton came out of the house “yelling expletives,” according to both victims. She told her husband to give her the keys, stating that the victims “(were) not taking the (expletive” vehicle.” She then allegedly slapped Wagner across the right side of his face and jumped into the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

Totaro told police that Bruce Burton disconnected some of the chains attaching the vehicle to the tow truck, while Charlene Burton put the vehicle in reverse and pulled away, striking him in the lower leg with the driver’s side door, which was still open. The vehicle was stopped by a snowbank, Totaro said, so Charlene Burton put the vehicle in drive and attempted to pull away, but the vehicle was still partially attached to the tow truck. Totaro jumped in the back seat of the vehicle and called 911.

Police arrived on the scene 12 minutes later, allowing the victims to complete repossession of the vehicle.

Totaro sustained two cuts, swelling and bruising to his lower left leg, according to the criminal complaint.