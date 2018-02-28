× Northbound traffic restriction scheduled for Saturday on I-81 over George Wade Memorial Bridge

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– On Saturday, March 3, northbound motorists on Interstate 81 are advised they may encounter traffic lane restrictions on the George Wade Memorial Bridge over the Susquehanna River in the Harrisburg area starting at around 6 AM, At that time, PennDOT maintenance crews will close the right northbound lane and shoulder on the bridge so that crews can safely make deck repairs prior to the off-ramps for Front Street on the east shore of the river. The repair work should wrap up by 4 PM.

Motorists should be alert to this bridge deck repair operation and slow down when approaching and traveling through the work area – for their safety, as well as for the safety of the work crews.

Motorists can also check traffic conditions on nearly 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 850 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

SOURCE: PennDOT