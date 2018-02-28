× Penguins sign Patric Hornqvist to five-year extension

PITTSBURGH– The Pittsburgh Penguins have reached an agreement on a contract extension with Patric Hornqvist.

Hornqvist, 31, was acquired by the team in 2014 via a trade with the Nashville Predators.

Since that time, Hornqvist has meshed well with his new team, putting up at least 20 goals and 44 points in each of the past three seasons.

While he is having a bit of a down season thus far, Hornqvist has proven his value as a complementary player to C Sidney Crosby and F Evgeni Malkin.