Penn State’s James Franklin on program’s representation at NFL Combine

CENTRE COUNTY -- Eight Penn State players accepted invites and will work out at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis over the next few days.

Those former Nittany Lions include Saquon Barkley, Marcus Allen, Troy Apke, Jason Cabinda, Chris Campbell, Mike Gesicki, Grant Haley, and DaeShawn Hamilton.

Head coach James Franklin insists Penn State isn't interested in being an NFL pipeline, at least not by design.

"I think that's just a byproduct of the things that we are doing well and the success of the types of kids that we are recruiting and developing here," Franklin told FOX43 Sports Director Todd Sadowski Wednesday morning. "I also love the fact that we have a guy [Saquon Barkley] that is considered to be a top-five pick so I think that we will have the whole gamut."

"I think we will have a bunch of guys get drafted, a bunch of guys do well at the combine and we will have some really high-end guys as well, its an exciting time," he concluded.

