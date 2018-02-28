× Police looking for Dauphin Co. man

UPPER PAXTON TWP., Dauphin County — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing 29-year-old Millersburg man.

Jordan Cave was last seen leaving his Chestnut Street residence Wednesday around 1:30 a.m.

Police say Cave, a white male, was wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt, black jogging pants and light brown boots.

Cave, who suffers from mental health issues, is approximately 5’10” tall and 180 pounds, has brown hair, brown eyes and a goatee, according to police.

Anyone with information on Cave’s whereabouts is asked to contact State Police – Lykens at 717-362-8700.