WRIGHTSVILLE — Police are searching for a Wrightsville man accused of kicking his pregnant girlfriend in the stomach and slapping her face during an argument Sunday.

Jakob Lee Sinclair, 38, of Wilton Circle, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment, possession of a small amount of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia in connection to the incident, which occurred shortly after 7 a.m., according to State Police.

According to police, the victim said she was assaulted by Sinclair, who kicked her in the stomach despite knowing she was two months pregnant at the time. He then allegedly struck her in the face with an open hand, causing her nose to bleed.

Police say the victim had bruising on the bridge of her nose and could observe a large amount of fresh blood on a bed.

Police also saw a black and green smoking device in plain view next to the bed. The victim said it belonged to Sinclair.

Officers searched for Sinclair, but were unable to locate him, police say. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact State Police at (717) 428-1011.