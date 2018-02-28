Police seek missing 15-year-old high school student

YORK COUNTY — Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who walked away from Northeastern Senior High School Tuesday afternoon.

Lauren Anthony was last seen wearing a black hoodie with fur trim, ripped blue jeans and sneakers, according to Northeastern Regional Police. She also has a black backpack with her.

Anthony is 5’7″, weighs 105 pounds, has brown shoulder length hair and blue eyes, police say.

She may be in the Manchester/Mt. Wolf area or in West York, police add.

Anyone with information on Anthony’s whereabouts should contact 911.