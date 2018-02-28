× Police seeking identity of burglary suspect in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking the identity of a burglary suspect.

On February 3, the pictured suspect burglarized East Shore Auto in the 2400 block of Herr Street of Penbrook

If you recognize this person or have information about the burglary, you are asked to submit a tip through the Crime Watch website or contact Officer Jesse Foltz at (717) 980-5560 or jfoltz@penbrook.org. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $2,000!