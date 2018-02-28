× Red Lion man accused of sending pictures of his genitals to 14-year-old girl

WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, York County — A 20-year-old Red Lion man is facing charges after allegedly sending a picture of his penis to a 14-year-old girl he was communicating with on Snapchat.

Kyle Brandon Oberdick, of the 100 block of Henrietta Street, is charged with disseminating explicit sexual material to a minor, illegal contact with a minor, and harassment, Red Lion police say.

According to police, the alleged incident happened on February 19, and was reported Monday night. Police were summoned to the victim’s home after her parents called to report that she had received inappropriate photos from a 20-year-old man. The girl told police she had been speaking to Oberdick on Snapchat, but didn’t know him very well. During their conversation, the victim said, Oberdick allegedly sent a picture of his penis.

The victim showed police Oberdick’s profile. His profile name, “the_next_stephen_cury_30,” and his username, “oberdickk,” was found to be a match with other cases in which Oberdick allegedly sent obscene photos to minors, the criminal complaint says.

Police interviewed Oberdick at his residence, according to the criminal complaint. He allegedly told police that the photo was an old picture and that the girl had sent him photos of herself wearing shorts.

“He also said that I couldn’t prove it was him because the picture did not show his face,” Officer Andy Mallette wrote in the criminal complaint. “He would not have known that unless he had seen it.”

Oberdick was arrested on the charges and taken to Central Booking for Arraignment, according to the criminal complaint.