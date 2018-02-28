× SCOTUS asks for responses to PA Republicans’ bid to block state congressional map

WASHINGTON D.C. — Exactly one week after State Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati and House Speaker Mike Turzai filed an emergency application to block the new congressional map released by the Commonwealth’s highest court, the United States Supreme Court has spoken out.

Justice Samuel Alito on Wednesday asked the participants who successfully challenged the old congressional map — which was deemed gerrymandered on January 22 — to weigh in on the whether the newest district map should be put on hold, The Inquirer reports.

The deadline to respond by is 3 p.m. Monday, March 5.