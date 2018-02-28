× Steelers’ GM: Ryan Shazier won’t play in 2018

PITTSBURGH– Kevin Colbert has announced that LB Ryan Shazier will not suit up for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018.

The Steelers’ general manager confirmed the news to reporters today at the NFL Combine.

Linebacker Ryan Shazier will not play football in 2018, Steelers GM Kevin Colbert confirmed at the NFL combine. Shazier will still be a valuable member of the team and “fortunately Ryan he’s covered’ contractually, Colbert said. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 28, 2018

Shazier, 25, was injured on December 4, 2017 in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, and later had spinal stabilization surgery.

Since then, Shazier has made a few public appearances, even standing for an ovation at a Pittsburgh Penguins’ game earlier this month:

Ryan Shazier stands up as he gets a standing ovation at the Penguins game, incredible @LacesOutShow pic.twitter.com/4T4SgoI3Vi — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) February 7, 2018

It is unclear if Shazier will ever take the field again.

If this is it for Shazier, he will go down as a two-time Pro Bowler whose career was cut short by an injury that left many jarred and scared for his life, let alone career.