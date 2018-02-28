Steelers’ GM: Ryan Shazier won’t play in 2018
PITTSBURGH– Kevin Colbert has announced that LB Ryan Shazier will not suit up for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018.
The Steelers’ general manager confirmed the news to reporters today at the NFL Combine.
Shazier, 25, was injured on December 4, 2017 in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, and later had spinal stabilization surgery.
Since then, Shazier has made a few public appearances, even standing for an ovation at a Pittsburgh Penguins’ game earlier this month:
It is unclear if Shazier will ever take the field again.
If this is it for Shazier, he will go down as a two-time Pro Bowler whose career was cut short by an injury that left many jarred and scared for his life, let alone career.