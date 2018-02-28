× Steelton woman accused of forcing her daughter to fight another student at Steelton school

STEELTON — A 29-year-old Steelton woman is facing multiple charges for allegedly encouraging her daughter, a Steelton-Highspire Junior/Senior High School student, to get into a fight with another girl at the school, according to a criminal complaint.

Shilyn Shuron Smith, of the 300 block of South 4th Street, is charged with two counts of Corruption of Minors, two counts of Endangering the Welfare of Children, one count of Defiant Trespass, one count of Disorderly Conduct and one count of Obstructing Highways and Other Public Passages in connection to an incident that happened Feb. 14 at the school during dismissal.

The fight between the students drew a crowd that failed to comply with orders from police to disperse, the criminal complaint says. An officer was forced to dispense pepper spray into the air to break up the crowd.

According to police, Smith is the mother of one of the girls involved in the fight. Police say that earlier in the day, at about 12:15 p.m., the girl went to the school office, called home, and left a voice message asking to be picked up from school because “several girls wanted to fight her,” according to a statement given to police by a school secretary.

Police say Smith arrived at the school at 2:20 p.m. and asked to speak to one of the school’s principals. She reportedly grew agitated while in the office and began yelling at her daughter for “being too scared to fight the girls,” the criminal complaint says. Smith allegedly said she had been to jail, was not afraid, and would fight the children that bothering her daughter and their family members, the criminal complaint says.

When she left the office, police say, Smith allegedly said she would “handle the situation (herself).”

Using surveillance video from the school and cell phone video provided by witnesses, police determined that Smith met her daughter in the school gymnasium and walked her out. One cell phone video depicts Smith in the center of a crowd of students. She allegedly yelled to another student “Get your mom, because this is what I do. Get your mom, bruh. Get your mom.”

Smith then allegedly can be seen and heard in cell phone video telling her daughter to fight one of the other students. The girl eventually complied, police say.