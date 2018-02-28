Still mild with plenty of clouds Wednesday; showers return Thursday

MILD AGAIN, BUT CLOUDY: February ends on a quiet note, but there are plenty of clouds. The mild air is still in place on Wednesday, but clouds build fast ahead of the next system. The clouds continue to filter in through daybreak, leaving some limited sun early. Temperatures begin in the 30s. Skies remain mostly cloudy through the afternoon, but temperatures still reach the middle to upper 50s. Some spots could even touch 60 degrees if enough sunshine breaks through during the afternoon. There’s a small chance for a late day shower out west, but most should stay dry. A few showers are possible during the evening and the overnight period. Overnight low temperatures are in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

SHOWER CHANCES RETURN: It’s a return to damp conditions for the first couple days of March. There’s likely some dry time to start early on Thursday after a couple overnight showers, but rain should become more widespread by the late morning hours. Temperatures are in the middle 40s to near 50 degrees. Steady rain is possible through the afternoon and into part of the night. Rainfall totals range from a half of an inch to inch. There shouldn’t be any major issues, but swelling of creeks and streams, and ponding on poor drainage roads is a possibility. Friday is a chillier day, and the shower chances linger. The main batch of rain is gone by daybreak, but a few showers are still possible throughout the day. They could mix with some wet flakes in our colder spots to the west and northwest. Afternoon temperatures are in the lower 40s. It’s gusty too, helping add to the chilly feel.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: ​The weekend looks much brighter, and temperatures are near to a bit above average for this time of year. There’s partly sunny skies on Saturday, with breezy conditions. Temperatures are in the middle 40s. There’s more sunshine on Sunday. Readings reach the middle 40s again. Monday is still dry with plenty of sunshine as well. It’s a touch milder, with readings in the middle 40s to near 50 degrees. Tuesday brings the next chance for showers. Expect afternoon high temperatures in the middle to upper 40s.

Have a great Wednesday!