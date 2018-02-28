Watch: Billy Graham lies in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda

​

WASHINGTON– You can watch the ceremony for Billy Graham lying in honor on our live stream above.

Below is the schedule for the ceremony:

10:50 AM — The President, the First Lady, the Vice President, Mrs. Pence, the Speaker, the Senate Majority Leader, and the House and Senate Chaplains enter the Rotunda from the South Entrance escorted by the Deputy Sergeants at Arms

10:55 AM — The remains of the Reverend Billy Graham enter the Capitol Rotunda escorted by the Sergeants at Arms, David Bruce and family

11:00 AM — The Arrival Ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda begins:

Invocation: Chaplain, United State House of Representatives

Remarks: Majority Leader Mitch Mcconnell, House Speaker Paul Ryan, President Trump

Musical Selection performed by Michael W. Smith

Presentation of Wreaths by Majority Leader Mcconnell, Speaker Ryan, President Trump and First Lady

Benediction: Chaplain, United States Senate

Noon — Organized departure from Rotunda past casket coordinated by Sergeants at Arms