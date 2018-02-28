Waynesboro man faces drug, gun charges following search of his apartment

WASHINGTON TWP., Franklin County — A Waynesboro man was arrested Tuesday after the Franklin County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at his apartment.

Jason Bohn, who was the target of an investigation into the distribution of controlled substances, was apprehended near the residence and faces two counts each of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances (cocaine and marijuana) and persons not to possess firearms.

According to the Franklin County District Attorney’s Office, approximately one kilogram of cocaine and five pounds of marijuana were discovered in Bohn’s apartment, located on Sunburst Gardens Drive in Washington Township. Two handguns, drug paraphernalia and U.S. currency were also found.

Bohn was arraigned at the Franklin County Booking Center and jailed on $2,000,000 bail.