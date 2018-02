× Wetzel’s Market in Glen Rock to close

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Wetzel’s Market is closing its doors after 33 years.

The store, located in Glen Rock, announced the move on Facebook:

It is currently unknown when the doors will be closed for good, but the store will begin reducing hours begin Sunday, March 4 and only be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.