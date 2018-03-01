× 16-year-old CD East student charged after allegedly sending threatening emails to school’s administration

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A 16-year-old Central Dauphin East High School student is being charged after allegedly sending threatening emails to the school’s administration.

On March 1, the student was arrested and charged with six counts of terroristic threats and harassment by communciation.

After an investigation, the school district found that several threatening emails were sent to principals and superintendent of Central Dauphin.

The juvenile has been released back into the custody of its parents and will be charged through Dauphin County Juvenile Probation.