A rainy Thursday afternoon and evening lead to very strong winds on Friday

SHOWER CHANCES RETURN: It’s a return to damp conditions for the first couple days of March. There’s some dry time to start Thursday morning, but showers start to arrive near the end of the morning. The showers continue to spread north through the midday hours. Steady rain is likely through the a fternoon and into the evening. Rainfall totals range from a half of an inch to inch. Some spots could locally see a little more. There shouldn’t be any major issues, but swelling of creeks and streams, and ponding on poor drainage roads is a possibility. Temperatures are in the middle 40s to near 50 degrees during the afternoon, and fall into the middle to upper 30s through the night. The main batch of rain is gone by daybreak, but snow showers likely mix in near the end. Friday is a chillier day, and the rain and snow shower chances linger. We’ll keep an eye on things, but so far no major accumulations are likely. Perhaps a spotty coating to an inch for some. Afternoon temperatures are in the upper 30s to lower 40s. It’s very gusty too, helping add to the chilly feel. Wind chills feel like the 20s. Winds gust up to 50 to 60 miles per hour.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: ​The first weekend of March looks much brighter, and temperatures are near to a bit above average for this time of year. There’s partly sunny skies on Saturday, with breezy conditions. Temperatures are in the middle 40s. The breezes make wind chill values feel like the middle to upper 30s. There’s more sunshine on Sunday. Readings reach the middle 40s again. The winds are lighter, but there’s still a light breeze.

NEXT WEEK: Monday is still dry with plenty of sunshine as well. It’s a touch milder, with readings in the middle 40s to near 50 degrees. Tuesday brings the next chance for showers. Expect afternoon high temperatures in the middle to upper 40s. Wednesday is a return to dry conditions after a few rain and snow showers for the morning. Afternoon high temperatures reach the lower 40s.

Have a great Thursday!