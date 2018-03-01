× Airsoft gun confiscated from Eastern York HS student’s vehicle

YORK COUNTY — An airsoft gun was confiscated from an Eastern York High School student’s vehicle on Thursday, according to a letter issued by the district.

The administration contacted police in the morning after learning that a student had the gun inside his vehicle which was driven to school.

An investigation determined that the airsoft gun was not operational, the district said. Police seized the gun.

The student is not currently in school and faces disciplinary action.

Read the full letter below:

Dear Eastern York High School Families:

In understanding parents’ needs and rights for timely and accurate information about student safety, we want to share with you an incident that occurred today, March 1, 2018, at Eastern York High School. This morning, administration became aware that a student who drove his personal vehicle to school, was in possession of an airsoft gun located inside his vehicle. Law enforcement was immediately contacted and worked collaboratively to assess the situation.

The police department acted promptly and conducted a search of the vehicle. At the conclusion of the search it was determined by law enforcement the airsoft gun was not operational. The airsoft gun was confiscated by police. The student is currently not in school and faces disciplinary action consistent with Board of Education policy. As with all matters of student safety, we have taken this very seriously and have acted accordingly, utilizing both school system disciplinary recourse and law enforcement.

We continue to ask for your help to ensure that our students fully understand the importance of keeping our campuses weapon-free. Individually, we count on our students not to bring contraband to school, and we seek parents to hold conversations with their students to ensure they do not bring contraband on district premises. We appreciate your continued dialogue with your students in reference to these subjects and we thank you for your partnership.

Only by working as a school community in partnership with parents, can we create and maintain the level of safety that we want for our children and that they certainly deserve. As always, we welcome your comments and questions. Please do not hesitate to contact us if you should have any concerns or important information to share.

Sincerely,

Dr. Timothy Mitzel, Eastern York High School Principal

Dr. Darla Pianowski, Eastern York School District Superintendent