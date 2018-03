A baby chimpanzee was recently saved in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and was taken by plane to his new home.

Now, the video is going viral.

The organization that rescued the chimpanzee, Lwiro Primates, conducted the rescue of Mussa, who appeared to have a great time plaing around on the plane.

Lwiro Primates says that you can donate to the Mussa’s rehab by visiting their website here or clicking on the donate button on Facebook.