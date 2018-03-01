× Firefighter injured in Adams County restaurant fire

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. – Crews are on the scene of a fire at the Little Red School House restaurant on Hanover Road in Conewago Township.

Firefighters say the flames broke out around 2:18 A.M.

A driver passing by saw the fire from the road and called 9-1-1.

Crews tell FOX43 that one firefighter had to be treated on the scene for minor injuries. They are expected to be okay.

No one else was injured.

Firefighters say it took about 20 minutes to get the flames under control inside the old building.

As of now, it’s unclear was caused the fire.