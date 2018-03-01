× Dallastown High School student detained after making threat

DALLASTOWN, York County — A Dallastown High School student is facing criminal charges and possible expulsion after allegedly threatening to bring a gun to the school on Friday, according to a letter to parents from the school district.

The letter, signed by principal Dr. Zachary Fletcher and superintendent Dr. Ronald Dyer, said the student was detained immediately by high school administration and there was no interruption to the school day.

The full letter appears below:

Dear Dallastown Families, This morning a high school student was overheard threatening to bring a gun to the high school tomorrow (Friday 3/2/2108). The high school administration detained the student and immediately collaborated with York Area Regional Police and our School Resource Officer resulting in charges being filed, suspension from school, and a recommendation for expulsion. There was no interruption to the school day. Student safety remains our greatest priority. Please continue to discuss with your children that it is against the law to make threats such as this and – should your child hear a threat – it’s very important to tell a staff member, teacher, or administrator immediately. We commend the students who reported this morning’s threat to school administration. Their actions today assisted us in a prompt resolution of the matter. Thank you for your continued cooperation and support as we work together for the safety and security of our students, staff, and community. Sincerely, Dr. Zachary Fletcher, DAHS principal Dr. Ronald Dyer, Superintendent