Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher Hill was killed by friendly fire, according to reports

HARRISBURG — The deputy U.S. Marshal fatally shot while serving a warrant in Harrisburg in January was hit by friendly fire, according to a report on Pennlive.com later confirmed by a report from Dauphin County District Attorney Francis T. Chardo.

Christopher Hill was hit during an exchange of gunfire between law enforcement officers and Kevin Sturgis, who was inside the home on the 1800 block of Mulberry Street where the warrant was served.

Hill was part of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, which was working with law enforcement officers from other agencies to serve an arrest warrant on Sturgis’ girlfriend, Shayla L. Pierce, also known as Shayla Towles.

Law enforcement agents initially said Sturgis opened fire on the officers. That remains true, but the Pennlive report, which cited multiple sources, said Thursday that none of the bullets fired by Sturgis hit Hill. Instead, Hill was struck by a bullet fired by one of the officers who was returning fire.

One of Sturgis’ bullets did hit another law enforcement officer in the elbow, the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office said in a press release.

The Dauphin County DA found that the use of deadly force against Sturgis was legally justified.

According to the DA’s report, the U.S. Marshals Task Force was serving the warrant on Pierce for carrying a firearm without a license, terroristic threats, and simple assault by physical menace. After announcing their presence and purpose, entering the house, and taking the suspect into custody, officers began securing the house, the DA report said.

While the team was securing the first floor, Sturgis yelled “are you looking for me?” from the top of the stairs and began firing on task force members as he descended. His first shot struck a task force member in the elbow.

In response, the DA said, another officer returned fire toward Sturgis. One of the bullets passed through the wall and struck Hill, the report said.

The task force members retreated through the rear door and rendered aid to Hill as Sturgis exited through the front door, the DA’s report said. Sturgis continued to fire on deputies, striking one in a ballistic vest. Other task force members returned fire upon Sturgis, eventually ending the threat, the DA said.

According to the DA report, investigation revealed that Sturgis was wanted in connection to the shooting of a pregnant woman in Philadelphia.

“Based on these circumstances, Sturgis is responsible for both his own death and the death of Deputy United States Marshall Christopher Hill,” the DA’s report concluded. “Sturgis maliciously and unnecessarily set in motion the exchange of gunfire that led to both deaths.”

The DA’s report states that task force members performed well under extremely stressful conditions.

“Deputy Marshall Hill died a hero,” the report concludes. “The results of this investigation do not in any way diminish the heroism exhibited by the other members of the team on that day.”