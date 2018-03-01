Friday brings early rain and snow showers, and strong gusty winds, which will produce wind chills in the 20s!

WET AND WINDY

Steady rain continues to fall through the evening then tapers overnight. Temperatures are cool and don’t fluctuate much in the upper 40s. Overnight, spotty showers continue into the morning where it is likely to mix with snow showers as it comes to an end. Morning temperatures bottom out in the middle and upper 30s. Right now, it looks like a light accumulation is possible on grassy areas. We are monitoring things, and as of now, are not expecting any major accumulations. Temperatures struggle to climb to the upper 30s and lower 40s. However, wind chill values are in the 20s, and that is what you need to dress for, as winds become a concern for Friday. Wind gusts of 50 to 60 miles per hour possible. With the strong winds, down tree branches and power outages are possible.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

While not as strong, winds are still quite breezy and even gusty at times through Saturday. The weekend is dry with sunshine returning. A fair amount of clouds drift through from time to time Saturday but as high pressure builds in, expect more sunshine for the second half of the weekend. Temperatures remain close to average in the middle 40s both days.



NEXT WEEK

It’s a quiet start to the week. Plenty of blue skies for Monday. It’s a tad milder with highs near 50 degrees. Tuesday starts out dry but showers return during the day and evening ahead of our next frontal system. Readings are in the upper 40s. A few rain and or snow showers linger early Wednesday. The rest of the day is dry and chillier in the lower 40s. Thursday is dry with high pressure overhead. Temperatures are chilly in the lower 40s.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” all week long!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist