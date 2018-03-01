× Get some inspiration at the 44th Annual PA Home Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Home Show is opening it’s doors for the 44th year!

The 4-day event, presented by the Home Builders Association of Metropolitan Harrisburg, invites homeowners and prospective homeowners from the region to dream a little while visiting more than 200 exhibitors inside the PA Farm Show Complex.

Exhibitors range from essentials such as roofing, basement waterproofing to new home builders and spas.

This year’s show features expanded seminars to help homeowners learn how to make their current home more livable and other seminars that help folks get their first mortgage or build the home of their dreams.

Returning featured exhibits include Builders’ Lane, Remodelers’ Row and the Kitchen and Bath Showcase.

The PA Home Show runs from Thursday, March 1 through Sunday, March 4.

Admission costs $10, with a discount of $5 for Military and Seniors (ID may be requested.)

Children under the age of 12 can get in for free.

Show hours and more information can be found here.