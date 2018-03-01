× Jersey Mike’s to open in Lancaster; raise money for Four Diamonds

LANCASTER, Pa., March 1, 2018 – Jersey Mike’s Subs, known for its fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs, will open in Lancaster on March 7. Franchise owners Matt and Kristie Patterson, along with local operating partner Christina Montovino​, will hold a grand opening and free sub fundraiser from Wednesday, March 7 to Sunday, March 11 to support Four Diamonds.

The new restaurant, located at 1581 Fruitville Pike, is circulating 10,000 coupons throughout the community offering a free regular sub for a minimum $2 contribution to Four Diamonds. Customers must have a coupon to be eligible.

The Pattersons are exemplary Jersey Mike’s franchise owners who shares the company’s commitment to quality products and exceptional customer service, and who are dedicated to giving back to the local community. Since 2010, Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the country have raised more than $28 million for worthy local charities and have distributed more than 2 million free sub sandwiches to help numerous causes. Last year, the company’s 7th Annual Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving in March raised more than $5.5 million for nearly 150 charities throughout the country.

Started in 1956, Jersey Mike’s now has 1,500 restaurants open and under development nationwide. In 2017, Jersey Mike’s was named the country’s fastest-growing Limited Service Chain and fastest-growing sandwich chain in the 2017 Nation’s Restaurant News Top 100.

The growth is fueled by passionate Jersey Mike’s fans who crave their subs made Mike’s Way® with the freshest vegetables – onions, lettuce and tomatoes – topped off with an exquisite zing of “the juice” – red wine vinegar and olive oil blended to perfection. Jersey Mike’s premium meats and cheeses are sliced on the spot, piled high on in-store baked bread and served up with a helping of neighborly banter from a dedicated and high-energy team.

The restaurant’s hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week. You can contact this location directly at 717-826-9389.

SOURCE: Jersey Mike’s press release