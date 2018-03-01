× Lancaster County man will serve up to 20 years for raping his cellmate in Lancaster County Prison

LANCASTER — A Pequea Township man was sentenced to 8 to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting his cellmate while he was an inmate at Lancaster County Prison last year, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Ralph E. Craig, 39, pleaded guilty Wednesday to two felony counts of sexual assault in connection to the incident, which occurred Sept. 26. He was sentenced by Lancaster County President Judge Dennis Reinaker, who accepted the terms of the plea agreement arranged by Assistant District Attorney Karen Mansfield.

Craig threatened the victim while assaulting him in the early morning of Sept. 26. Other inmates provided information to investigators about the assault.

Upon receiving the report, prison staff immediately moved Craig to a different cell, isolated from other inmates. Prison staff also took immediate steps to ensure the safety of inmates and provide medical care for the victim.