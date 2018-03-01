× Lancaster DA will seek death penalty against man accused of fatal shooting outside Lancaster bar

LANCASTER — The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty against a Lancaster man charged with killing one man and wounding another outside a city bar on Feb. 9.

Alexander Cruz, 34, of South Lime Street, is charged with multiple offenses, including homicide and attempted homicide, in the killing of Marcus McCain outside O’Halloran’s Pub on Fairview Avenue last month.

Cruz allegedly opened fire on a sidewalk outside the bar, killing McCain and wounding McCain’s brother.

Cruz is currently being held without bail at Lancaster County Prison. He waived his preliminary hearing, the District Attorney’s Office says.

Assistant District Attorney Travis S. Anderson cited three aggravating circumstances jurors should consider at sentencing.

They are:

Cruz committed a killing while committing another felony

During the killing, Cruz presented a grave risk of death to another person (McCain’s brother)

Cruz has a criminal history of use of the threat of violence, regarding a previous felony conviction