× Man wanted after extorting vehicle, stealing rental car

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man is wanted after extorting a victim and stealing a rental car.

Dareece Hairston, 26, is wanted on theft, extortion and theft of a lease property charges.

On February 2, police received a report of a stolen rental vehicle.

The victim told police that he had met a man through a Craigslist ad and on January 31, the two engaged in consensual sexual interactions.

After one of the encounters, the victim drove the man, later identified as Hairston, back to Harrisburg.

At that time, Hairston allegedly demanded $250 in cash from the victim.

When the victim refused, Hairston refused to leave the vehicle and alleged that he was underage and would tell family members about the encounters. He then alleged that the victim would go to jail if he didn’t comply with the demands.

The victim made several ATM withdrawals gave Hairston $290 in cash.

After that, Hairston demanded that the victim rent him a vehicle.

The victim drove to a local car rental business and rented a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze and gave it to Hairston, who agreed that he would return the vehicle on February 2.

When the vehicle was not returned at that time, the victim learned via email that Hairston gave the vehicle to another person.

The victim reported the vehicle missing to Harrisburg Police.

Over the course of the investigation, Hairston was identified and found to be 26-years-old, making him an adult and not a minor as he had told the victim.

On February 6, the missing vehicle was recovered in Maryland.

The victim has endured a total loss of $1790.

If you know the whereabouts of Dareece Hairston, you’re asked contact Harrisburg Bureau of Police at (717) 558-6900.