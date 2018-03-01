March “roars” in like a lion in Hershey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.-- The end of winter is near, meaning there is more to do in Hershey!

Beginning March 5, Hershey Restaurant Week kicks off.

For that entire week, 10 participating restaurants will serve 2-3 course meals starting at just $12.

This year, that includes breakfast, lunch, and dinner, giving diner the option to try something new all day, every day from locations like The Coco Beanery, The Circula, and Fire & Grain.

If you want to check out ZooAmerica, Mommy and Me Mondays will run every Monday in March from 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

The event will include different activities such as a touch table, animal encounters, and some special food deals at Timber Treats.

If you seek entertainment, look no farther than the acts coming to the GIANT Center and the Hershey Theatre.

Cole Swindell kicks off the festivities by taking the stage at the GIANT Center on Friday, March 2.

The next day, Parkside Harmony will perform at the Hershey Theatre.

You can celebrate St. Patrick's Day with the Red Hot Chili Peppers at the Hershey Theatre on March 17.

Finally, Dirty Dancing will grace the stage at the Hershey Theatre on March 23 through March 25.

The Hershey Bears are continuing their playoff push, and will offer various promotions at home games throughout the month, including a dollar dog night and a ham shoot.

To end the month, Springtime in the Park begins on March 30.

This event gives you a sneak preview of summer fun, and will run for three weekends.

40.285924 -76.650247