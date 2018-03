× Mechanicsburg man facing charges after allegedly raping a child

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Mechanicsburg man is facing charges after allegedly raping a child.

Lewis Manzano, 40, is facing three counts of rape of a child, three counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and seven counts of indecent assault among other related charges.

Manzano was transported to Cumberland County Prison and committed on $100,000 bail.