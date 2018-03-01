Newberry Twp. Chief of Police John Snyder is retiring

NEWBERRY TWP., York County — Newberry Township Chief of Police John Snyder is retiring after leading the department for 10 years.
Chief Snyder, who started as a patrol officer within the police department in 1990, reflected on his time in Newberry Township via Facebook.
“When I started here there were no signal lights, no walmart, no super rutters, no burger king, no KFC, No Red Mill Elementary School, No Ridgeview Development, No Reesers Estates, and many many more things did not exist,” Chief Snyder wrote. “The police cars had low band radios, no computers and we worked alone most of the time.”
Chief Snyder went on to discuss how the department has changed over the years.
“The department has hired many outstanding police officers, we have worked very hard on our community outreach program and most importantly, we built trust and legitimacy with this community,” the Facebook post reads.
He concluded by saying that Newberry Township Police has “some of the very best law enforcement professionals assembled anywhere.”
Chief Snyder became Sergeant in 1999 and was promoted to Lieutenant in 2004 before assuming the highest role in 2008.
Read his full Facebook post below:
