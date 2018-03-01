× Poll: Which team do you think will draft Saquon Barkley?

The NFL Combine is underway.

Today, running backs and offensive lineman are working out in front of coaches, scouts, and team executives.

FOX43’s Andrew Kalista will have coverage from the NFL Combine all week on FOX43 News.

Among the players working out today is former Penn State RB Saquon Barkley, who is widely expected to be a Top 5 pick in the draft.

Barkley totaled 1271 yards on the ground and 18 TDs this past season, and was under Heisman Trophy consideration for much of the season.

