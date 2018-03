Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS -- Former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley was put through the gauntlet of questions under the NFL spotlight for the first time Thursday afternoon.

Barkley was asked a plethora of questions, including whether or not he has a preference in teams he would like to play for.

What did the former Nittany Lion have to say?

Be sure to follow FOX43 Sports Reporter Andrew Kalista on Twitter and Facebook for the latest updates from Lucas Oil Stadium.