Scam Alert: Caller claiming to be Lancaster Co. deputy sheriff demands fine payment

Residents are warned to beware of an active scam involving a caller identifying himself as a member of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office while demanding payment for missed jury duty.

The caller identifies himself as Chief Deputy Riggs – such a person is employed in the department. The caller claims the target missed jury duty and owes a $1,000 fine.

The target is directed to purchase a gift card in that amount at an area CVS store and call back with number information from that card.

Beware of this scam; anyone with information is asked to contact the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 717-299-8200 or the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, Detective Division, at 717-390-7771.

At least one victim has already been identified and several attempts are believed to have been made. Multiple law-enforcement agencies are actively investigating.

The caller seems to be targeting doctors’ offices, but everyone should be aware and be vigilant.

Anyone with a fine would not be directed to make payment in such a manner.

Source: Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office