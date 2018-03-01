Three suspects arrested for Dollar Tree Burglary

UPPER ALLEN TWP., Cumberland County, PA — Upper Allen Twp Police say they have three suspects in custody for the burglary of the Dollar Tree store in Mechanicsburg last September.

On September 6, 2017, police were called to the Dollar Tree located at 2 Gettysburg Pike to investigate a burglary that occurred overnight. The suspects had forced entry into the store and then stole cash from an office safe. Police learned that this burglary was linked to another Dollar Tree burglary that occurred in Chambersburg during the same time frame. As investigators pieced together information, they ultimately were able to identify three suspects: Shane Petrowski, 39, of Sedley, Virginia; Robert Richards, 37, of Lancaster; and Sarah Blevins, 40, also of Lancaster.

All three suspects were arrested simultaneously at locations in Pennsylvania and Virginia yesterday. Blevins and Richards are currently incarcerated in Cumberland County Prison and Petrowski is incarcerated in Virginia awaiting extradition to PA.

All three are charged with Burglary, Conspiracy to Commit Burglary, Criminal Trespass, Conspiracy to Commit Criminal Trespass, Theft by Unlawful Taking, Conspiracy to Commit Theft by Unlawful Taking, Criminal Mischief, Conspiracy to Commit Criminal, Mischief.

Upper Allen Police were assisted with the arrests by the East Hempfield Township Police Department in Lancaster Pennsylvania and the Southampton County Sheriff’s Department in Virginia. The investigation is ongoing.