15-year-old juvenile found safe

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — UPDATE: Dejah Thompson-Myers has been found safe, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Previously: Pennsylvania State Police are asking the public’s help in locating a juvenile runaway.

Dejah Thompson-Myers was last seen Wednesday in South Middleton Township, according to her grandmother.

The State Police report says that the grandmother spoke with Thompson-Myers on the phone but she wouldn’t tell her where she was.

The 15-year-old juvenile was last seen wearing a navy colored hoodie, a purple shirt, jeans and white sneakers, the report adds. Thompson-Myers, who has braces, was also carrying a backpack.

The grandmother told police that she may be in the Mount Holly area.

This is the second time Thompson-Myers has run away.