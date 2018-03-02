2 dead, gunman at large after shooting at Central Michigan University

Two people were fatally shot Friday after a gunman opened fire at Campbell Hall dormitory at Central Michigan University, campus police said.

James Eric Davis Jr., 19, was identified as a suspect in what campus police believe was a domestic dispute. It was the nation’s 12th school shooting this year.

Last seen wearing mustard yellow jeans and a blue hoodie, the suspect is still at large and considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

People were advised “to take shelter,” law enforcement and school officials said.

The shooting happened about 8:30 a.m. Friday on the dorm’s fourth floor.

The violence came more than two weeks after a shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, left 17 people dead and spurred a national debate over gun control.

The deceased are not students, according to campus police. There were no other injuries.

“We believe this situation was a domestic-type incident,” campus police Lt. Larry Klaus told reporters.

Klaus said police had contact with Davis on Thursday night after a drug-related incident. He said the young man was taken to a hospital and released.

Schools in Mount Pleasant, where the university is located, were in “secure mode” — meaning all interior doors are locked, blinds drawn and no one allowed to enter buildings, according to Jennifer Verleger, Mount Pleasant Public Schools superintendent

Officials at McLaren Central Michigan hospital said it was also on lockdown.

The men’s basketball game Friday between Central Michigan and Western Michigan University has been postponed, said Michael Alford, Central Michigan’s athletics director.

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder said earlier on Twitter that the “priority right now is the safety of those still on campus.”

President Donald Trump was briefed on the shooting, according to White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley.

The Mount Pleasant police and Isabella County Sheriff’s Department were assisting university police, officials said.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were en route to assist in the investigation, according to an ATF tweet.

The university, with roughly 20,000 students, is about two hours northwest of Detroit.