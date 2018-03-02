A breezy but dry weekend ahead with afternoon temperatures near average in the middle 40s

BREEZY WEEKEND

Skies stay mostly cloudy this evening. A few flurries are possible too. Winds are still the story gusting 40 to 50 MPH. Lows drop to the lower 30s Saturday morning, but with the gusty conditions, wind chill values are in the 20s. Clouds mix with sunshine and afternoon readings climb to the middle 40s. With the wind still gusting 30 to 40 MPH, it will feel more like the 30s all day. We’ll see more sunshine Sunday. And while it’s still breezy, winds are not near as strong out of the north-northwest 10 to 15 MPH with the occasional gust.

NEXT WEEK

It’s cold morning in the 20s, however, the breeze is calm. High pressure continues to provide mostly sunny skies for much of the day. And, by afternoon it is milder near 50 degrees. Clouds build in by evening ahead of the next frontal system, which lifts through Tuesday bringing showers. Overcast skies and wet conditions holds temperatures in the lower 40s. More showers and gusty conditions expected Wednesday. Snow showers are likely to mix in too. Temperatures are in the lower and middle 40s. It’s dry for Thursday and Friday with a fair amount of clouds hanging around. Temperatures trend near or a tad below average in the lower and middle 40s.



The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” 7 days a week!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist