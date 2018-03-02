Blistering wind conditions across central PA leave a mess behind

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, P.A. --- Strong wind conditions caused problems for drivers and residents on Friday.

Power lines were snapped in half, blown down or tore town by trees, leading to power outages.

Trees as tall as buildings, including one in the Lancaster Cemetery were torn out of the ground.

Lt. William Hickey with the Lancaster City Bureau of Police said to be careful of where you park your car because you never know what could happen.

"Given how wet it's been with the rain we've had recently, the ground is still saturated and with these kinds of sustained winds, there's obviously the opportunity for trees to fall down or get knocked over or have large branches blown down," said Lt. Hickey.

Some things, however, cannot move out of the way.

A large tree fell on top of a residential building on the 700 block of State Street in Lancaster.

John Miller, the father-in-law of one of the homeowners, said he was alerted by a family member that a tree fell down on the street the house was located on.

He said no one was home at the time the tree fell down.

"Usually, they have their cars parked out front and it could've been a lot more damage than what it is so maybe there is some Godsend that they weren't home today," said Miller.

Not all vehicles went unscathed during the windy conditions.

Pennsylvania State police say a tractor trailer was traveling westbound on the Norman Wood Bridge in Martic Township on the Lancaster-York County line when the wind picked it up and flipped it over.

Authorities say the truck was the only vehicle involved, and the driver only suffered minor injuries.

PennDOT officials say the Norman Wood Bridge will be closed until wind conditions improve so they can safely get a tow truck driver onto the bridge to clear the way.

Authorities advise checking road conditions for any closures if you have to travel.

They also say if you spot any problems, contact your local authorities.