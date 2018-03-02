× Charges filed with Lebanon County Juvenile Probation after threats

PALMYRA, Pa. — A juvenile in the Palmyra area is facing charges of Terroristic Threats, Cyber Harassment of a Child, and Harassment after allegedly threatening to shoot another student via social media messages.

In a release, the South Londonderry Township Police Department states that during a conversation over a social media site, a male juvenile told a femal juvenile that he had access to an AK-47, and would shoot a mutal friend they had, another female. The female then reported these threats to the school, and the school took immediate action, notifying the poilce and seperating the male from the rest of the students.

The original investigation was begun by Palmyra Police, who then reffered the case to South Londonderry Township Police. After conducting an investigation, police concluded that while the threats were made, the student who made them did not have any access to any kind of firearm, nor were there any actual plans to carry out the threat.