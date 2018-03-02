× Dallastown HS student charged with terroristic threats

YORK TWP., York County — An 18-year-old Dallastown Area High School student was arrested Thursday after he allegedly threatened to shoot teachers and students.

Brandon Thompson, of Chambers Ridge Drive, faces one count of terroristic threats.

Around 9:15 a.m. Thursday, a student reported to Dean Adam Hostetter that she heard someone yell, “Don’t come to school tomorrow” while walking through the student parking lot, according to charging documents. When she turned around, she noticed the individual yelling at a male student. That male student was then called down to the office to speak with Dean Hostetter. He stated, “Brandon (Thompson) was yelling my name multiple times and when I turned to look at him he said not to come to school tomorrow.”

Dean Hostetter then reviewed video of students coming into the building and noticed Thompson enter the building with two students who were in close proximity to him. Those students, both males, were called down to the office as well.

At approximately 10 a.m., one of the students told Dean Hostetter that he picked up Thompson in the morning — the other student was also in the vehicle — and Thompson allegedly began to state that “one day someone’s going to push his buttons to the max,” charging documents say. Thompson later allegedly added, “I’m going to come to school tomorrow with a gun and teachers are the first victims.”

The student also told the dean that while they were walking through the parking lot that morning, Thompson saw another student and allegedly said, “That’s going to be my first victim.”

As they entered the high school and walked down the hallway, Thompson raised his hands and made a gesture toward a group of students as if he was shooting them, charging documents state. Video footage confirmed Thompson’s actions.

York Area Regional Police responded to the school at 11:30 a.m. and met with Thompson. He told the detective that he heard the threats from the other schools and thought it would be a joke to say it, according to charging documents.

Thompson was handcuffed and transported to the police station just before 12:30 p.m.